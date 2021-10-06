Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 23,912 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Fastly worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $788,505.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,728. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

