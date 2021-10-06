Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,809 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,173,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after buying an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE HR opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.30 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

