Deutsche Bank AG Buys 46,464 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Vicor worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vicor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,818,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,181,729. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,881 shares of company stock worth $23,656,788 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $146.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

