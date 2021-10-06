Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,424 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $1,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 115,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

