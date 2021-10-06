Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.