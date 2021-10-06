Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Tenable worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,251 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

