Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.02% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,354,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 160.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 360,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 221,863 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

