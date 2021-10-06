Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

