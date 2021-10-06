Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of MediaAlpha worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,007. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -132.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

