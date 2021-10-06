Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Sunoco worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $1,274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.