Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.71 Million Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Vroom worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRM opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

