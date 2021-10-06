Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.72 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.