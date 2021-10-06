Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Banner worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banner by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Banner by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

