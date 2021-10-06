Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.86 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul purchased 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.43. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

