Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock worth $94,107,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AN opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
