Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock worth $94,107,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Shares of AN opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

