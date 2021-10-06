Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.99 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of SiTime worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $207.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

