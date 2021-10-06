Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.10 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

