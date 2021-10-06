Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

TPTX opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

