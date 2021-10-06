Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.