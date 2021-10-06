Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.37 Million Stake in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10,777.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.79% of Oncorus worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

