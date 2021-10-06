Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.42 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of American States Water worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.