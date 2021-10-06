Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Laredo Petroleum worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

