Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Fulgent Genetics worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

