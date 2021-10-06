Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 1,826.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.26% of American Outdoor Brands worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $7,001,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

