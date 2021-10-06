Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.