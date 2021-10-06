Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.88% of Ardelyx worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

