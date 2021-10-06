Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Balchem worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.91. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.