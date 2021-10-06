Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,235,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

