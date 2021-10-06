Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern University bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

NYSE:AGL opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.