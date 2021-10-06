Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 515,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $21,988,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

