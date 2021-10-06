Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 11,932 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average of $194.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

