Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,001 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.11% of Astronics worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Astronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $440.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

