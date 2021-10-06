Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 96,197 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 1,749.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ozon were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

OZON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

