Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 96,200 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

