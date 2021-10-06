Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.