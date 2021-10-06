Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of Selective Insurance Group worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.