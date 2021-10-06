Deutsche Bank AG Sells 103,119 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of United Community Banks worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

