Deutsche Bank AG Sells 103,880 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

