Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,494 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of ManTech International worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.