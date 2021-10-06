Deutsche Bank AG Sells 134,194 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

