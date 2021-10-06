Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,711 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,656,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,730 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.