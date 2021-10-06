Deutsche Bank AG Sells 207,708 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 207,708 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Kirby worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 448.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kirby by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 107,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.