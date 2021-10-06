Deutsche Bank AG Sells 394,613 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,613 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CureVac by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CureVac by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVAC opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. CureVac has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

