Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,914 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

