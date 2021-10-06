Deutsche Bank AG Sells 69,373 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,373 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Bancolombia worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.