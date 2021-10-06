Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Nordstrom worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $88,893,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 807,554 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 424,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 315,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 825,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 297,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $7,982,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

