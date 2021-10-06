Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of TechTarget worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

