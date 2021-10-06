Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.95. 3,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,157. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,134,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

