Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.80 ($42.12) and last traded at €35.80 ($42.12). 13,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.20 ($41.41).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Monday, August 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $673.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.99.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

