Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.20 ($28.47) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.24 ($27.34).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.23 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €17.61 ($20.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,271 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.37. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

